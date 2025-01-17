Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Robert Morris 11-7, Green Bay 2-16

What to Know

Robert Morris and Green Bay are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Resch Center. The Phoenix have the home-court advantage, but the Colonials are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Robert Morris will bounce into Friday's match after (finally) beating Wright State, who they had gone 1-7 against in their eight prior meetings. Robert Morris skirted past Wright State 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Colonials have posted since January 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 13th straight loss. They fell 70-59 to Milwaukee.

Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Robert Morris' win bumped their record up to 11-7. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-16.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Robert Morris has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 29.1. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris came up short against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 81-76. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Robert Morris is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Green Bay and Robert Morris both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.