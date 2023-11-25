Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: St. Thomas 3-3, Green Bay 2-3

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Green Bay Phoenix at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Resch Center. St. Thomas might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Sunday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.7% better than the opposition, a fact St. Thomas proved. They walked away with a 76-70 victory over the Vikings.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Green Bay on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-68 to the Highlanders.

The win got the Tommies back to even at 3-3. As for the Phoenix, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

St. Thomas took their win against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 82-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Thomas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.