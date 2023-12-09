Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Western Illinois 4-6, Green Bay 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Illinois has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Green Bay Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. Western Illinois might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

Western Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 22 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Kohawks as the Leathernecks made off with a 80-58 win.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the Cougars on Wednesday and fell 78-69.

The Leathernecks have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 4-6 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.3 points per game. As for the Phoenix, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.