Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Green Bay
Current Records: Cleveland State 18-11; Green Bay 3-26
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.
Green Bay found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 95-65 punch to the gut against the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Cleveland State proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63.
The Phoenix are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 7-21 ATS when expected to lose.
Green Bay is now 3-26 while Cleveland State sits at 18-11. Cleveland State is 12-5 after wins this year, and Green Bay is 3-22 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a big 13-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Cleveland State 82 vs. Green Bay 77
- Feb 20, 2022 - Cleveland State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Cleveland State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Cleveland State 89
- Jan 25, 2018 - Green Bay 66 vs. Cleveland State 44
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Green Bay 79
- Jan 23, 2017 - Green Bay 83 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Green Bay 76 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Mar 05, 2016 - Green Bay 65 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Feb 22, 2016 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 07, 2016 - Green Bay 87 vs. Cleveland State 67