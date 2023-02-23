Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Green Bay

Current Records: Cleveland State 18-11; Green Bay 3-26

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.

Green Bay found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 95-65 punch to the gut against the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Cleveland State proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63.

The Phoenix are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 7-21 ATS when expected to lose.

Green Bay is now 3-26 while Cleveland State sits at 18-11. Cleveland State is 12-5 after wins this year, and Green Bay is 3-22 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 13-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.