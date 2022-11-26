Who's Playing
Illinois-Chicago @ Green Bay
Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 4-2; Green Bay 0-5
What to Know
The Illinois-Chicago Flames won both of their matches against the Green Bay Phoenix last season (80-63 and 81-77) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. Illinois-Chicago should still be riding high after a big victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.
The Flames have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Tuesday. Illinois-Chicago made easy work of Holy Cross and carried off an 89-66 win. Illinois-Chicago got double-digit scores from five players: guard Toby Okani (20), forward Filip Skobalj (17), guard Tre Anderson (17), center Cameron Fens (14), and guard Jace Carter (12).
Meanwhile, the Phoenix were expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 79-56 defeat to the Utah Valley Wolverines.
Green Bay's defeat took them down to 0-5 while Illinois-Chicago's win pulled them up to 4-2. In their victory, the Flames relied heavily on Toby Okani, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five dimes. Green Bay will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay have won nine out of their last 16 games against Illinois-Chicago.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Illinois-Chicago 81 vs. Green Bay 77
- Jan 15, 2022 - Illinois-Chicago 80 vs. Green Bay 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Green Bay 69 vs. Illinois-Chicago 59
- Feb 19, 2021 - Illinois-Chicago 61 vs. Green Bay 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Illinois-Chicago 71 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 03, 2020 - Green Bay 85 vs. Illinois-Chicago 71
- Mar 05, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Illinois-Chicago 77
- Feb 22, 2019 - Green Bay 63 vs. Illinois-Chicago 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Illinois-Chicago 85
- Feb 16, 2018 - Illinois-Chicago 83 vs. Green Bay 75
- Jan 10, 2018 - Illinois-Chicago 84 vs. Green Bay 73
- Mar 05, 2017 - Illinois-Chicago 79 vs. Green Bay 70
- Feb 21, 2017 - Green Bay 87 vs. Illinois-Chicago 79
- Feb 02, 2017 - Green Bay 84 vs. Illinois-Chicago 80
- Feb 26, 2016 - Green Bay 85 vs. Illinois-Chicago 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - Green Bay 78 vs. Illinois-Chicago 76