Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Green Bay

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 4-2; Green Bay 0-5

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames won both of their matches against the Green Bay Phoenix last season (80-63 and 81-77) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. Illinois-Chicago should still be riding high after a big victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.

The Flames have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Tuesday. Illinois-Chicago made easy work of Holy Cross and carried off an 89-66 win. Illinois-Chicago got double-digit scores from five players: guard Toby Okani (20), forward Filip Skobalj (17), guard Tre Anderson (17), center Cameron Fens (14), and guard Jace Carter (12).

Meanwhile, the Phoenix were expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 79-56 defeat to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Green Bay's defeat took them down to 0-5 while Illinois-Chicago's win pulled them up to 4-2. In their victory, the Flames relied heavily on Toby Okani, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five dimes. Green Bay will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won nine out of their last 16 games against Illinois-Chicago.