Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Green Bay

Current Records: IUPUI 1-7; Green Bay 0-7

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars lost both of their matches to the Green Bay Phoenix last season on scores of 54-69 and 41-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Jaguars and Green Bay will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET on Monday at Resch Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between IUPUI and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with IUPUI falling 74-61.

Meanwhile, Green Bay received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 81-67 to Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

IUPUI is now 1-7 while the Phoenix sit at 0-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.3 on average. Green Bay is completely their equal: they are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

IUPUI have won six out of their last ten games against Green Bay.