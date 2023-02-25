Who's Playing

PFW @ Green Bay

Current Records: PFW 16-14; Green Bay 3-27

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the PFW Mastodons since Jan. 23 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Green Bay and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 5 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Phoenix received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 76-65 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Meanwhile, the Mastodons were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 96-94 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers. The loss was just more heartbreak for PFW, who fell 74-70 when the teams previously met last month.

Green Bay is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 8-21 ATS when expected to lose.

Green Bay came up short against PFW in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 79-69. Maybe the Phoenix will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mastodons are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

PFW have won four out of their last six games against Green Bay.