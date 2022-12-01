Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Green Bay
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 5-3; Green Bay 0-6
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Green Bay and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET at Resch Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 98 points combined.
This past Saturday, the Phoenix lost to the Illinois-Chicago Flames at home by a decisive 78-64 margin.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the SE Missouri State Redhawks at home on Monday as they won 84-68.
Green Bay is now 0-6 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 5-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.30% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them 24th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin-Milwaukee have won seven out of their last 15 games against Green Bay.
