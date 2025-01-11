Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Delaware 9-7, Hampton 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Delaware is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against North Carolina A&T. Delaware walked away with a 98-88 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Delaware can attribute much of their success to Izaiah Pasha, who went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points plus six assists and five rebounds. Those six assists gave Pasha a new career-high. John Camden was another key player, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hampton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 66-55 to Campbell. The Pirates were up 30-16 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Delaware's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7. As for Hampton, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Delaware just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Hampton, though, as they've only made 41.2% of their field goals this season. Given Delaware's sizable advantage in that area, Hampton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Delaware against Hampton in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 80-50 win. In that contest, Delaware amassed a halftime lead of 51-16, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Delaware has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hampton.