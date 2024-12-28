Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Howard 5-7, Hampton 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Howard has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Hampton Pirates at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. The Bison are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Howard is headed into the match having just suffered their closest loss since March 19th on Tuesday. They fell just short of Drexel by a score of 68-65.

Even though they lost, Howard was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Drexel only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Hampton entered their tilt with Loyola Maryland on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They walked away with a 76-68 victory over the Greyhounds. The Pirates' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hampton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Wayne Bristol Jr., who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Richard Goods, who scored 13 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Howard's defeat dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Hampton, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 7-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Howard couldn't quite finish off Hampton in their previous matchup back in February and fell 63-61. Can Howard avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hampton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Howard.