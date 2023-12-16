Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: James Madison 9-0, Hampton 4-5

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

The Hampton Pirates will stay at home for another game and welcome the James Madison Dukes at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Hampton Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Saturday.

Hampton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 47 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 100-53 victory over the Fighting Squirrels at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Hampton did.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 84-69 victory over the Monarchs.

James Madison's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from T.J. Bickerstaff, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Green III was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with nine assists.

The Pirates' win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Dukes, their win was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-0.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Hampton just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've made 50.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Hampton was dealt a punishing 106-58 loss at the hands of James Madison in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Hampton was down 57-19.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.