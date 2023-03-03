Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Hampton

Regular Season Records: Monmouth 6-25; Hampton 8-23

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates and the Monmouth Hawks are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 3 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Pirates were just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 73-72 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Guard Jordan Nesbitt (27 points) was the top scorer for Hampton.

Meanwhile, the Hawks received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 74-62 to the William & Mary Tribe. Despite the loss, Monmouth got a solid performance out of forward Myles Foster, who had 23 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Hampton is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hampton has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 359th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hampton have won both of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last nine years.