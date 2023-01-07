Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Hampton

Current Records: Northeastern 5-9; Hampton 3-12

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies and the Hampton Pirates are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Hampton Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for Northeastern as they fell 69-66 to the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday. The Huskies' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Coleman Stucke, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds, and guard Joe Pridgen, who had 14 points in addition to five boards. Stucke's performance made up for a slower game against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Hampton and the Hofstra Pride on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Pirates falling 67-51 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Hampton back was the mediocre play of guard Russell Dean, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Northeastern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Northeastern is now 5-9 while Hampton sits at 3-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies are 24th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.5 on average. The Pirates have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.50% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.