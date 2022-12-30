Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Hartford

Current Records: Morgan State 4-8; Hartford 4-11

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Chase Family Arena at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Last week, the Bears got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Arizona Wildcats an easy 93-68 victory. Morgan State was surely aware of their 30.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Malik Miller, who had 23 points, and guard Isaiah Burke, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, a win for the Hartford Hawks just wasn't in the stars last Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the San Francisco Dons on the road and fell 85-53. Michael Dunne (15 points) was the top scorer for the Hawks.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.