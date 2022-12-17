Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Hartford

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-6; Hartford 4-9

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks are 1-3 against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Hartford will play host again and welcome St. Francis (N.Y.) to Chase Family Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The Hawks were just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 58-57 to the St. Peter's Peacocks.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) entered their game against the Longwood Lancers on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. St. Francis (N.Y.) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-57 to Longwood.

Hartford is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put the Hawks at 4-9 and the Terriers at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Hartford is 29th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won three out of their last four games against Hartford.