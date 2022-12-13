Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Hartford

Current Records: St. Peter's 4-5; Hartford 4-8

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Chase Family Arena at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

This past Saturday, St. Peter's lost to the Saint Joseph's Hawks on the road by a decisive 73-57 margin. The top scorer for the Peacocks was guard Isiah Dasher (16 points).

Meanwhile, the Hartford Hawks ended up a good deal behind the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers when they played last Tuesday, losing 68-50.

St. Peter's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put St. Peter's at 4-5 and Hartford at 4-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Hartford has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 36th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Peacocks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hartford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.