Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Hartford
Current Records: UMass Lowell 19-6; Hartford 5-18
What to Know
The Hartford Hawks lost both of their matches to the UMass Lowell River Hawks last season on scores of 75-85 and 73-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Hartford will play host again and welcome UMass Lowell to Chase Family Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Monday. The River Hawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Hawks will be looking to regain their footing.
The contest between Hartford and the Chicago State Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Hartford falling 62-49.
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with a sharp 90-61 win.
Hartford is now 5-18 while UMass Lowell sits at 19-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Hartford is ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. UMass Lowell's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The River Hawks are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Hartford have won nine out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.
- Mar 03, 2022 - UMass Lowell 83 vs. Hartford 73
- Feb 07, 2022 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Hartford 75
- Mar 13, 2021 - Hartford 64 vs. UMass Lowell 50
- Jan 10, 2021 - Hartford 75 vs. UMass Lowell 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Hartford 62
- Mar 07, 2020 - Hartford 89 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. Hartford 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Hartford 80 vs. UMass Lowell 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Hartford 78 vs. UMass Lowell 70
- Feb 23, 2019 - Hartford 75 vs. UMass Lowell 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - UMass Lowell 76 vs. Hartford 73
- Jan 27, 2018 - Hartford 77 vs. UMass Lowell 70
- Jan 10, 2018 - Hartford 84 vs. UMass Lowell 73
- Feb 12, 2017 - Hartford 87 vs. UMass Lowell 84
- Jan 14, 2017 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Hartford 55
- Feb 03, 2016 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Hartford 83
- Jan 06, 2016 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Hartford 76