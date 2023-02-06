Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Hartford

Current Records: UMass Lowell 19-6; Hartford 5-18

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks lost both of their matches to the UMass Lowell River Hawks last season on scores of 75-85 and 73-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Hartford will play host again and welcome UMass Lowell to Chase Family Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Monday. The River Hawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Hawks will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Hartford and the Chicago State Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Hartford falling 62-49.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with a sharp 90-61 win.

Hartford is now 5-18 while UMass Lowell sits at 19-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Hartford is ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. UMass Lowell's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hartford have won nine out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.