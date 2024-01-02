Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Albany 8-6, Harvard 8-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will head out on the road to face off against the Harvard Crimson at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lavietes Pavilion. Harvard took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Albany, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Great Danes wrapped up 2023 with a 86-69 win over the Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Crimson came up short against the Gaels on Saturday and fell 69-60. It was the first time this season that Harvard let down their fans at home.

The Great Danes' win bumped their record up to 8-6. As for the Crimson, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-4.

Albany came up short against Harvard in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, falling 60-53. Can Albany avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.