Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Brown after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Harvard 41-24.

If Brown keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-12 in no time. On the other hand, Harvard will have to make due with a 9-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Brown 4-12, Harvard 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Brown has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Brown Bears and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lavietes Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Bears came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 80-70. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Brown in their matchups with Yale: they've now lost nine in a row.

Meanwhile, Harvard lost a heartbreaker to Princeton when they met back in December of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again last Saturday. The Crimson were completely outmatched by the Tigers on the road and fell 89-58. Harvard found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season. As for the Crimson, their loss dropped their record down to 9-5.

Brown is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 5-10, while Harvard is 4-8.

Brown came out on top in a nail-biter against Harvard when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 68-65. Will Brown repeat their success, or does Harvard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Harvard is a 3-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Crimson slightly, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Harvard and Brown both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.