Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Iona 5-7, Harvard 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Harvard will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Iona Gaels at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, it was close, but the Crimson ultimately received the gift of a 74-72 win from a begrudging Crimsonsquad. The victory made it back-to-back wins for they.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last game, Iona made sure to put some points up on the board against Colgate last Thursday. The Gaels blew past the Raiders 85-65. The oddsmakers were on Iona's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Crimson pushed their record up to 8-3 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.4 points per game. As for the Gaels, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

Harvard couldn't quite finish off Iona when the teams last played back in November of 2021 and fell 90-87. Will Harvard have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Iona is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Crimson as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Iona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.