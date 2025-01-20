Who's Playing
Penn Quakers @ Harvard Crimson
Current Records: Penn 4-11, Harvard 6-9
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.30
What to Know
Penn and Harvard are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lavietes Pavilion. The Quakers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
Last Saturday, Penn came up short against Cornell and fell 86-76.
Penn struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Harvard earned an 80-67 victory over Brown on Saturday.
Penn's defeat dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Harvard, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-9 record this season.
Penn is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).
Penn came up short against Harvard in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 74-70. Can Penn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Harvard is a solid 6-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Harvard and Penn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Harvard 74 vs. Penn 70
- Jan 20, 2024 - Harvard 70 vs. Penn 61
- Feb 11, 2023 - Penn 80 vs. Harvard 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Penn 83 vs. Harvard 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Penn 82 vs. Harvard 74
- Jan 28, 2022 - Penn 78 vs. Harvard 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - Harvard 69 vs. Penn 65
- Jan 31, 2020 - Penn 75 vs. Harvard 72
- Mar 16, 2019 - Harvard 66 vs. Penn 58
- Mar 01, 2019 - Harvard 59 vs. Penn 53