Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Penn 4-11, Harvard 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Penn and Harvard are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lavietes Pavilion. The Quakers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Penn came up short against Cornell and fell 86-76.

Penn struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Harvard earned an 80-67 victory over Brown on Saturday.

Penn's defeat dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Harvard, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-9 record this season.

Penn is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Penn came up short against Harvard in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 74-70. Can Penn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Harvard is a solid 6-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Harvard and Penn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.