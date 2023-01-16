Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Harvard

Current Records: Dartmouth 6-12; Harvard 10-7

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Lavietes Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Harvard winning the first 60-59 on the road and Dartmouth taking the second 76-54.

The Crimson made easy work of the Columbia Lions this past Saturday and carried off a 73-51 victory. Harvard was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pennsylvania Quakers this past Saturday, sneaking past 75-71.

The wins brought Harvard up to 10-7 and the Big Green to 6-12. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- Harvard is 3-7 after wins, Dartmouth 1-4 this year -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Harvard and Dartmouth both have one win in their last two games.