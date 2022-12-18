Who's Playing
Howard @ Harvard
Current Records: Howard 5-8; Harvard 7-3
What to Know
The Harvard Crimson will stay at home another game and welcome the Howard Bison at noon ET Dec. 18 at Lavietes Pavilion. The Crimson earned a 77-69 win in their most recent game against Howard in December of last year.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Harvard and the Tufts Jumbos last week was still a pretty decisive one as Harvard wrapped it up with a 76-59 victory at home.
Meanwhile, Howard strolled past the Florida International Panthers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 71-59.
Their wins bumped Harvard to 7-3 and the Bison to 5-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Dec 21, 2021 - Harvard 77 vs. Howard 69