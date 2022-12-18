Who's Playing

Howard @ Harvard

Current Records: Howard 5-8; Harvard 7-3

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will stay at home another game and welcome the Howard Bison at noon ET Dec. 18 at Lavietes Pavilion. The Crimson earned a 77-69 win in their most recent game against Howard in December of last year.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Harvard and the Tufts Jumbos last week was still a pretty decisive one as Harvard wrapped it up with a 76-59 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Howard strolled past the Florida International Panthers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 71-59.

Their wins bumped Harvard to 7-3 and the Bison to 5-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.