Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Harvard

Current Records: Louisiana 1-0; Harvard 1-0

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will take on the Harvard Crimson at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. Louisiana is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Ragin Cajuns were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Centenary Gentlemen 106-55 at home.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Harvard beat the Morehouse Maroon Tigers 68-63 on Monday.

The wins brought Louisiana up to 1-0 and Harvard to 1-0. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 28.40%, which places them 18th in college basketball. As for the Crimson, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 30.30%, which places them 33rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.20

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.