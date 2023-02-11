Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Harvard

Current Records: Pennsylvania 13-11; Harvard 12-11

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Quakers and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. UPenn should still be riding high after a victory, while Harvard will be looking to get back in the win column.

UPenn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Cornell Big Red on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 92-86 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Harvard as they fell 68-65 to the Brown Bears on Saturday.

UPenn had enough points to win and then some against the Crimson in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 83-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Quakers since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pennsylvania have won all of the games they've played against Harvard in the last three years.