Watch Harvard vs. Texas A&M: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Harvard (home) vs. Texas A&M (away)

Current Records: Harvard 4-2; Texas A&M 3-1

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at HP Field House.

Harvard was able to grind out a solid win over the Holy Cross Crusaders last week, winning 82-74.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, A&M took down the Troy Trojans 56-52. Texas A&M's F Josh Nebo was one of the most active players for the squad as he posted a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards in addition to five blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Crimson are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Harvard to 4-2 and A&M to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Harvard and A&M clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.