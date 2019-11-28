Watch Harvard vs. Texas A&M: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Harvard vs. Texas A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Harvard (home) vs. Texas A&M (away)
Current Records: Harvard 4-2; Texas A&M 3-1
What to Know
The Harvard Crimson will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at HP Field House.
Harvard was able to grind out a solid win over the Holy Cross Crusaders last week, winning 82-74.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, A&M took down the Troy Trojans 56-52. Texas A&M's F Josh Nebo was one of the most active players for the squad as he posted a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards in addition to five blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Crimson are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Harvard to 4-2 and A&M to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Harvard and A&M clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
