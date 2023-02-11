Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Hawaii

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 13-12; Hawaii 18-7

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Titans and the Hawaii Warriors will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cal State Fullerton beat the California Riverside Highlanders 64-58 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hawaii beat the UC San Diego Tritons 69-62 on Friday.

Cal State Fullerton was able to grind out a solid win over Hawaii in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 79-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal State Fullerton since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch