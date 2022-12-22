Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Hawaii

Current Records: Pepperdine 6-5; Hawaii 6-3

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Pepperdine Waves at 11 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Everything went the Warriors' way against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last week as they made off with a 90-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine took their game against the Cal State-Los Angeles Golden Eagles on Monday by a conclusive 92-69 score.

Hawaii is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Hawaii up to 6-3 and Pepperdine to 6-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hawaii ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, the Waves are 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Pepperdine.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.