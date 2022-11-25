Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Hawaii

Current Records: Sacramento State 3-2; Hawaii 3-1

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will take on the Hawaii Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. Hawaii will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Sacramento State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The contest between Sacramento State and the UC Davis Aggies on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Sacramento State falling 82-71.

Meanwhile, Hawaii made easy work of the Hawaii Pacific Sharks on Saturday and carried off a 79-55 win.

Sacramento State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The Hornets are now 3-2 while the Warriors sit at 3-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento State is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.4 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 55.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii

George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.