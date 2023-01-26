Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Hawaii

Current Records: Santa Barbara 16-3; Hawaii 15-5

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Warriors and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hawaii winning the first 65-62 at home and Santa Barbara taking the second 67-60.

Things were close when Hawaii and the California Riverside Highlanders clashed on Saturday, but Hawaii ultimately edged out the opposition 67-63.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara strolled past the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 76-58.

Hawaii is now 15-5 while the Gauchos sit at 16-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Santa Barbara ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch