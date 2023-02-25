Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ Hawaii
Current Records: UC Irvine 20-9; Hawaii 20-9
What to Know
The Hawaii Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the UC Irvine Anteaters at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Hawaii was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 54-52 to the California Riverside Highlanders.
Meanwhile, UC Irvine came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, falling 99-91. This was hardly the result the Anteaters or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over UC San Diego heading into this game.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 20-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hawaii ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. As for UC Irvine, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 15th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Hawaii.
- Jan 19, 2023 - UC Irvine 76 vs. Hawaii 68
- Feb 19, 2022 - UC Irvine 77 vs. Hawaii 52
- Jan 13, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. UC Irvine 56
- Jan 30, 2021 - Hawaii 62 vs. UC Irvine 61
- Jan 29, 2021 - UC Irvine 53 vs. Hawaii 51
- Feb 16, 2020 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Hawaii 63
- Jan 11, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - UC Irvine 67 vs. Hawaii 56
- Jan 24, 2019 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Hawaii 74
- Mar 08, 2018 - UC Irvine 68 vs. Hawaii 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - UC Irvine 66 vs. Hawaii 57
- Feb 15, 2018 - Hawaii 62 vs. UC Irvine 61
- Feb 11, 2017 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Hawaii 58
- Jan 07, 2017 - UC Irvine 84 vs. Hawaii 56
- Feb 20, 2016 - Hawaii 75 vs. UC Irvine 71
- Feb 12, 2016 - Hawaii 74 vs. UC Irvine 52