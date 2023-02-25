Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Hawaii

Current Records: UC Irvine 20-9; Hawaii 20-9

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the UC Irvine Anteaters at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Hawaii was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 54-52 to the California Riverside Highlanders.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, falling 99-91. This was hardly the result the Anteaters or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over UC San Diego heading into this game.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 20-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hawaii ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. As for UC Irvine, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 15th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Hawaii.