Who's Playing

Yale @ Hawaii

Current Records: Yale 3-0; Hawaii 2-0

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will stay at home another game and welcome the Yale Bulldogs Nov. 15 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything went Hawaii's way against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sunday as they made off with a 71-51 win.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their matchup against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Sunday by a conclusive 80-51 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 21 points in Yale's favor.

The wins brought the Warriors up to 2-0 and Yale to 3-0. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Hawaii enters the contest with only 64.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. As for Yale, they come into the game boasting the 18th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 69.1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET

Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.