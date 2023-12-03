Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 1-8, Hawaii 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Hawaii Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Cent. Arkansas has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 10.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Cent. Arkansas found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 90-63 loss at the hands of the Lions.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Elias Cato, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for Cent. Arkansas was Daniel Sofield's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Hawaii's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 79-66 to the Utes. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, Hawaii saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noel Coleman, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. Juan Munoz was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

The last time the Bears won on the road was back last Wednesday. Having now lost five straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 1-8. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.2 points per game. As for the Warriors, their loss dropped their record down to 5-1.

In addition to losing their last games, Cent. Arkansas and Hawaii failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Hawaii, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. This contest will be Cent. Arkansas' eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 20.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.