UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-3, Hawaii 2-0

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

Hawaii has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 8:00 p.m. ET at Acrisure Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Lumberjacks, taking the game 70-61.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 92-73 margin over the Stallions. The win was just what UT-Rio Grande Valley needed coming off of a 90-66 loss in their prior game.

The Warriors' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 2-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Vaqueros, their victory bumped their record up to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hawaii have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.