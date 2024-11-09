Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Jackson State 0-1, High Point 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will face off against the Jackson State Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

High Point is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Coppin State 93-51. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

High Point was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jackson State had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 97-40 defeat at the hands of Houston on Monday. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-13.