Current Records: Mount Olive 0-1, High Point 3-3

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina



After five games on the road, High Point is heading back home. They will take on the Mount Olive Trojans at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

High Point pushed their score all the way to 92 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 97-92 to the Pride.

Even though they lost, High Point were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Hofstra only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Mount Olive had to start their season on the road on November 6th, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 105-66 loss at the hands of the Seahawks. Mount Olive has not had much luck with UNCW recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mount Olive struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.