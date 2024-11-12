Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: NC Central 0-2, High Point 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will take on the NC Central Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Qubein Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, High Point earned an 80-71 victory over Jackson State. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Panthers.

Even though they won, High Point struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored NC Central last Friday, but the final result did not. They took an 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Gardner-Webb. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

High Point pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for NC Central, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 0-2.

Looking ahead, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with a stellar 19-9 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

High Point ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 19-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $290.26. On the other hand, NC Central was 3-7 as the underdog last season.

Odds

High Point is a big 14.5-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

