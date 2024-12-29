Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Norfolk State 8-6, High Point 12-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Norfolk State Spartans will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Qubein Center. The Panthers will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, High Point earned a 94-81 win over S. Illinois.

Among those leading the charge was D'Maurian Williams, who went 8 for 15 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kezza Giffa, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State was able to grind out a solid victory over Grambling State last Friday, taking the game 76-70. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

High Point has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season. As for Norfolk State, their win bumped their record up to 8-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 4-8-1 ATS record.

Odds

High Point is a big 8.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.