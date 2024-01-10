Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 10-7, High Point 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Qubein Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Blue Hose 84-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNC-Ash.

Meanwhile, High Point waltzed into their matchup Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They rang in the new year with a 85-76 win over the Bulldogs. 85 seems to be a good number for High Point as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-4.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNC-Ash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for UNC-Ash. against High Point in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 89-63 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNC-Ash. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

High Point is a solid 7-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.