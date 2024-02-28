Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Winthrop 17-12, High Point 23-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Qubein Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 55 points in their last contest, Winthrop made sure to put some points up on the board against the Spartans on Saturday. The Eagles walked away with an 83-74 victory over the Spartans.

Meanwhile, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers on the road on Saturday as they won 74-59. The win made it back-to-back wins for High Point.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 17-12. As for the Panthers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 23-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

High Point is a big 8.5-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop has won 7 out of their last 10 games against High Point.