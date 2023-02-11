Who's Playing
Longwood @ High Point
Current Records: Longwood 17-9; High Point 11-14
What to Know
The High Point Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. High Point and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Qubein Center. The Lancers should still be feeling good after a big victory, while High Point will be looking to regain their footing.
High Point received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 82-66 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.
Meanwhile, Longwood made easy work of the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Wednesday and carried off a 66-46 victory.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, High Point lost to the Lancers on the road by a decisive 87-73 margin. Maybe High Point will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Longwood have won 11 out of their last 17 games against High Point.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Longwood 87 vs. High Point 73
- Feb 17, 2022 - Longwood 78 vs. High Point 71
- Feb 15, 2022 - Longwood 70 vs. High Point 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Longwood 67 vs. High Point 54
- Jan 19, 2021 - Longwood 75 vs. High Point 54
- Feb 22, 2020 - Longwood 57 vs. High Point 54
- Jan 25, 2020 - Longwood 72 vs. High Point 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Longwood 62 vs. High Point 59
- Jan 24, 2019 - Longwood 55 vs. High Point 51
- Feb 27, 2018 - Longwood 68 vs. High Point 55
- Feb 22, 2018 - High Point 75 vs. Longwood 56
- Jan 21, 2018 - High Point 75 vs. Longwood 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - High Point 92 vs. Longwood 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Longwood 60 vs. High Point 55
- Mar 04, 2016 - High Point 89 vs. Longwood 78
- Feb 18, 2016 - High Point 88 vs. Longwood 80
- Dec 02, 2015 - High Point 90 vs. Longwood 66