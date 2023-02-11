Who's Playing

Longwood @ High Point

Current Records: Longwood 17-9; High Point 11-14

What to Know

The High Point Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. High Point and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Qubein Center. The Lancers should still be feeling good after a big victory, while High Point will be looking to regain their footing.

High Point received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 82-66 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Meanwhile, Longwood made easy work of the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Wednesday and carried off a 66-46 victory.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, High Point lost to the Lancers on the road by a decisive 87-73 margin. Maybe High Point will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Longwood have won 11 out of their last 17 games against High Point.