Who's Playing

Longwood @ High Point

Current Records: Longwood 17-9; High Point 11-14

What to Know

The High Point Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. High Point and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while High Point will be stumbling in from a defeat.

High Point ended up a good deal behind the Campbell Fighting Camels when they played on Wednesday, losing 82-66.

Meanwhile, Longwood entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a conclusive 66-46 score.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, the Panthers lost to Longwood on the road by a decisive 87-73 margin. Maybe High Point will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Longwood have won 11 out of their last 17 games against High Point.