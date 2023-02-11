Who's Playing
Longwood @ High Point
Current Records: Longwood 17-9; High Point 11-14
What to Know
The High Point Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. High Point and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while High Point will be stumbling in from a defeat.
High Point ended up a good deal behind the Campbell Fighting Camels when they played on Wednesday, losing 82-66.
Meanwhile, Longwood entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a conclusive 66-46 score.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, the Panthers lost to Longwood on the road by a decisive 87-73 margin. Maybe High Point will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Longwood have won 11 out of their last 17 games against High Point.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Longwood 87 vs. High Point 73
- Feb 17, 2022 - Longwood 78 vs. High Point 71
- Feb 15, 2022 - Longwood 70 vs. High Point 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Longwood 67 vs. High Point 54
- Jan 19, 2021 - Longwood 75 vs. High Point 54
- Feb 22, 2020 - Longwood 57 vs. High Point 54
- Jan 25, 2020 - Longwood 72 vs. High Point 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Longwood 62 vs. High Point 59
- Jan 24, 2019 - Longwood 55 vs. High Point 51
- Feb 27, 2018 - Longwood 68 vs. High Point 55
- Feb 22, 2018 - High Point 75 vs. Longwood 56
- Jan 21, 2018 - High Point 75 vs. Longwood 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - High Point 92 vs. Longwood 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Longwood 60 vs. High Point 55
- Mar 04, 2016 - High Point 89 vs. Longwood 78
- Feb 18, 2016 - High Point 88 vs. Longwood 80
- Dec 02, 2015 - High Point 90 vs. Longwood 66