Who's Playing
Winthrop @ High Point
Current Records: Winthrop 8-11; High Point 9-9
What to Know
The High Point Panthers are 3-11 against the Winthrop Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Panthers and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with High Point winning the first 65-56 at home and Winthrop taking the second 68-51.
High Point bagged a 64-56 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Winthrop has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday, sneaking past 78-74.
The wins brought the Panthers up to 9-9 and the Eagles to 8-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: High Point is stumbling into the contest with the 348th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
Series History
Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 14 games against High Point.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Winthrop 68 vs. High Point 51
- Jan 24, 2022 - High Point 65 vs. Winthrop 56
- Mar 01, 2021 - Winthrop 83 vs. High Point 54
- Feb 19, 2021 - Winthrop 71 vs. High Point 63
- Feb 18, 2021 - Winthrop 76 vs. High Point 70
- Feb 29, 2020 - Winthrop 84 vs. High Point 76
- Jan 08, 2020 - Winthrop 79 vs. High Point 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. High Point 63
- Feb 10, 2018 - Winthrop 82 vs. High Point 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. High Point 60
- Jan 28, 2017 - High Point 83 vs. Winthrop 80
- Jan 04, 2017 - Winthrop 80 vs. High Point 74
- Feb 25, 2016 - High Point 87 vs. Winthrop 85
- Jan 14, 2016 - Winthrop 86 vs. High Point 66