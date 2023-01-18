Who's Playing

Winthrop @ High Point

Current Records: Winthrop 8-11; High Point 9-9

What to Know

The High Point Panthers are 3-11 against the Winthrop Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Panthers and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with High Point winning the first 65-56 at home and Winthrop taking the second 68-51.

High Point bagged a 64-56 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Winthrop has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday, sneaking past 78-74.

The wins brought the Panthers up to 9-9 and the Eagles to 8-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: High Point is stumbling into the contest with the 348th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 14 games against High Point.