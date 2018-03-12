WATCH: High school basketball player shoves a dunking opponent in the back
The player who was pushed suffered an ankle injury but returned to finish with 18 points and a win
Disturbing video of a high school basketball player shoving an opponent who was attempting a dunk in a game in Kansas has people up in arms about the level of malice one player perpetrated.
The incident took place in a Class 1A Division I semifinal between Hanover High School and Centralia High School when Hanover's Thomas Atkins rose for a dunk -- and threw it home -- but wasn't able to come down gracefully after Centralia's Nathan Rempe shoved him into the stanchion while Atkins was in mid-air.
The play was dirty any way you slice and dice it, and people expressed their anger about the play on Twitter. Here's what ESPN's Jay Williams said about it, bringing up a good point that it's a miracle there wasn't an all-out brawl:
Other people on Twitter also noted that the intention of the play was clearly one to hurt the dunking opponent.
Fortunately, Atkins returned to the game after briefly being examined on the bench for an injury. He finished with 18 points and his Hanover team beat Centralia.
-
2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule
Here's a complete, easy-to-read guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tourna...
-
How to watch NC Central vs. Texas So.
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between North Carolina Central and Texas Southe...
-
How to watch LIU Brooklyn vs. Radford
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between LIU-Brooklyn and Radford
-
How to watch UCLA vs. St. Bonaventure
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between UCLA and St. Bonaventure
-
How to watch Arizona St. vs. Syracuse
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between Arizona St. and Syracuse
-
Coaches Poll: Kansas up to No. 3
Kansas moved up six spots after winning the Big 12 conference tournament