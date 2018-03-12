WATCH: High school basketball player shoves a dunking opponent in the back

Disturbing video of a high school basketball player shoving an opponent who was attempting a dunk in a game in Kansas has people up in arms about the level of malice one player perpetrated.

The incident took place in a Class 1A Division I semifinal between Hanover High School and Centralia High School when Hanover's Thomas Atkins rose for a dunk -- and threw it home -- but wasn't able to come down gracefully after Centralia's Nathan Rempe shoved him into the stanchion while Atkins was in mid-air.

😡 Here’s another angle of that dirty play that has pissed off the basketball world!



(Via @dacey_hagedorn) pic.twitter.com/4Dk1e72vP4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 11, 2018

The play was dirty any way you slice and dice it, and people expressed their anger about the play on Twitter. Here's what ESPN's Jay Williams said about it, bringing up a good point that it's a miracle there wasn't an all-out brawl:

Are you kidding me? If that was my teammate & I saw that.. we are running off the bench. No question. https://t.co/XG4a9PowFT — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) March 10, 2018

Other people on Twitter also noted that the intention of the play was clearly one to hurt the dunking opponent.

So many things. First of all, it's a short clip, so we don't know the whole story after this.

1. Clearly he wanted to hurt the guy.

2. It SEEMS like nobody confronted him after.

3. Did the ref actually not call an intentional/flagrant? Should have been an IMMEDIATE ejection. — BBallFan2k18 (@BBallFan2k18) March 10, 2018

Never push someone in the back on a layup or dunk . It’s not cool to take a layup or dunk if your up big in the closing seconds either. But never push. Get in his face after the basket is made if u have a problem . https://t.co/ouVaw9sZir — Jaydan Morgan (@M_Jaybird21) March 10, 2018

Fortunately, Atkins returned to the game after briefly being examined on the bench for an injury. He finished with 18 points and his Hanover team beat Centralia.