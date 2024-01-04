Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Charleston 9-4, Hofstra 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Charleston Cougars and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Charleston has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 440 points over their last five contests.

Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 96-59 win over the Cavaliers. That looming 96-59 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Charleston yet this season.

Meanwhile, the Pride couldn't handle the Red Storm on Saturday and fell 84-79. Hofstra has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Hofstra had strong showings from Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and three blocks, and Tyler Thomas, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 9-4 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.8 points per game. As for the Pride, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Charleston and Hofstra are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Charleston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Charleston is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Charleston's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Hofstra over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Hofstra is a slight 2-point favorite against Charleston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charleston.