Current Records: Northeastern 10-16, Hofstra 15-11

What to Know

After three games on the road, Hofstra is heading back home. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Hofstra and the Dragons on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Pride fell just short of the Dragons by a score of 79-77.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense, a fact Northeastern found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell to the Cougars 77-73. Northeastern has struggled against the Cougars recently, as their match on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Pride's loss dropped their record down to 15-11. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Hofstra have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes this season. Given Hofstra's sizable advantage in that area, the Huskies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hofstra couldn't quite finish off the Huskies when the teams last played back in January and fell 71-68. Will Hofstra have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - Northeastern 71 vs. Hofstra 68
  • Feb 25, 2023 - Hofstra 84 vs. Northeastern 52
  • Feb 08, 2023 - Hofstra 72 vs. Northeastern 53
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Hofstra 76 vs. Northeastern 73
  • Jan 22, 2022 - Hofstra 72 vs. Northeastern 50
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Northeastern 67 vs. Hofstra 56
  • Jan 07, 2021 - Northeastern 81 vs. Hofstra 78
  • Mar 10, 2020 - Hofstra 70 vs. Northeastern 61
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Hofstra 75 vs. Northeastern 71
  • Jan 09, 2020 - Hofstra 74 vs. Northeastern 72