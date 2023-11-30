Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: South Florida 2-2, Hofstra 4-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

What to Know

South Florida has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will take on the Hofstra Pride at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. South Florida might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored South Florida last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-59 to the Black Bears. South Florida found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.9% worse than the opposition.

South Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from Kasean Pryor, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for South Florida was Kobe Knox's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Hofstra had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 97-92. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Bulls' victory bumped their season record to 2-2 while the Black Bears' defeat dropped theirs to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

South Florida beat Hofstra 77-70 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.