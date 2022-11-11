Who's Playing
Iona @ Hofstra
Current Records: Iona 1-0; Hofstra 1-0
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride will take on the Iona Gaels at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at home. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pride beat the Princeton Tigers 83-77 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Iona took their contest against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Monday by a conclusive 78-50 score.
Hofstra came up short against Iona when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 82-74. Maybe Hofstra will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iona have won both of the games they've played against Hofstra in the last eight years.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Iona 82 vs. Hofstra 74
- Dec 05, 2020 - Iona 82 vs. Hofstra 74