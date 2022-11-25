Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Hofstra

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-2; Hofstra 4-1

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will square off against the Hofstra Pride at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Place Bell. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Middle Tenn. has to be hurting after a devastating 75-51 loss at the hands of the Missouri State Bears on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Hofstra on Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-48 walloping at the Saint Mary's Gaels' hands.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pride as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.