Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Hofstra

Current Records: Northeastern 10-18; Hofstra 22-8

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Northeastern Huskies are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Hofstra came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, sneaking past 68-65. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Stony Brook made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Northeastern has to be aching after a bruising 75-48 defeat to the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. Guard Joe Pridgen wasn't much of a difference maker for Northeastern; Pridgen finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

This next game looks promising for Hofstra, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Pride's victory brought them up to 22-8 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 10-18. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hofstra comes into the matchup boasting the 34th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9. Less enviably, Northeastern is stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Northeastern.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hofstra have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Northeastern.